At six years old, Elizabeth Cameron knows taking action on climate change is a priority.
“She knows above else if we don’t take care of the Earth, nothing else in our society really matters,” said her mother Alina Cameron. “This is going to affect her generation first the most.”
Elizabeth has been paying attention to Greta Thunberg and the movement the Swedish teen started a year ago.
The Fridays for Future movement, where students strike from school to rally for climate change action, hit Thunder Bay on Friday outside of federal Liberal candidate and incumbent Patty Hajdu’s constituency office on Red River Road.
Hundreds of people of all ages flooded the parking demanding action.
It was Elizabeth’s idea to attend the rally and her mother took her out of school so they could attend with her two-year-old sister Isabelle.
“We’re believers in climate change,” said Cameron. “I’m a scientist myself and I believe science above silence is important. I want my children to have a future and that includes a healthy planet. Nothing else really matters if we don’t have a healthy planet to live on.”
