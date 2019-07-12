EDMONTON - Alberta and Quebec want to have their say when British Columbia goes to the Supreme Court for a ruling on who is in charge of interprovincial projects like pipelines.
Both provinces say they have filed a notice of intervention in B.C.'s appeal to the top court.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the B.C. Court of Appeal made it clear in its May ruling that the federal government, not the provinces, has sole authority over projects that cross provincial boundaries.
Kenney says the B.C. court action is a bid to limit Alberta's oil resources from getting to the coast and, from there, fetching a better price overseas.
Quebec's justice minister, Sonia LeBel, says her province wants to protect and reaffirm its powers and clarify the legal framework governing environmental issues affecting its territory.
She says Quebec doesn't wish to interfere in the conflict between B.C., Alberta and the federal government or take a position on the Trans Mountain pipeline.
Alberta and B.C. have been battling for years over energy issues, particularly the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to the west coast.
Alberta has already passed a law allowing it to cut existing oil shipments to B.C. in retaliation if it so chooses, which British Columbia is also challenging in court.
