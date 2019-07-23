CALGARY - An association representing Alberta real-estate agents is providing its members with an emergency response app a month after an alleged sexual assault during an open house.
The Alberta Real Estate Association is including a subscription to the LifeLine Response app at no additional cost to its 10,500 members. The app allows users to alert their personal support network, summon police to their location using GPS and view threat notifications in their areas.
"Realtors love helping their clients with the largest and most important purchases of their lives, but the job requires us to sometimes work alone in unfamiliar locations and with relative strangers," association chairwoman Jennifer Gilbert said Tuesday.
"The LifeLine Response app is an important tool in improving Realtor safety."
Calgary police say a real-estate agent was working at an open house last month when a man came into the home. Police say the woman tried ending the conversation, but he kept talking to her. He then grabbed and touched her sexually without her consent. The man left the house and returned two more times.
Merideth Schutter also had a scary experience working as a real-estate agent in Vancouver six years ago.
Two men came into an open house she was holding, locked the door and shoved her into the kitchen cabinets. A young couple came in and the men ran off.
Schutter had a few bumps and bruises, but she knows the situation could have been a lot worse. The experience left her feeling alone and terrified and made her question whether to stay in a career she loved.
"These are crimes of opportunity. As Realtors, we're encouraged to put our faces on things — the sides of buses, social media — and tell people where we are at any given moment," she said.
"If one of my teenagers ever did that, I'd have something to say about it. Yet, here I was doing exactly that for a long time."
Schutter has since left the real-estate business. She is now CEO of PROtect, a safety app inspired by her frightening open house encounter. PROtect syncs with calendars and contacts, so that loved ones and colleagues can be alerted if the user doesn't "check out" at a certain time. There's also an emergency help button.
PROtect has partnered with ReMax, but nurses, young restaurant workers and others have also used it.
"Even somebody who sells insurance and mortgage brokers — places where people are out meeting strangers alone or going into their homes."
