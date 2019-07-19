FORT NELSON, B.C. - RCMP in northeastern British Columbia confirm they are investigating a double homicide involving two young travellers: one from Australia, the other from the United States.
Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says in a news release that Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia and Chynna Deese, a U.S. woman, were found dead along the Alaska Highway near Liard Hot Springs, south of the B.C.-Yukon boundary.
Investigators are not saying how the pair died.
An older blue minivan with Alberta plates was found at the scene.
Police want to speak with anyone who may have seen the minivan or spoken with the couple between Sunday afternoon and 8 a.m. the next day.
Investigators are also appealing for dashcam video from anyone who may have been travelling along the Alaska Highway, also known as Highway 97, last weekend.
