BRAMPTON, Ont. - Police west of Toronto say a 51-year-old man killed his wife and 13-year-old son before taking his own life on Friday.
Peel Regional Police say they were called to a Brampton, Ont., home early in the morning after receiving reports of a stabbing.
They say they found the body of a 53-year-old woman inside.
Police also found the teenage boy, who was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say the boy's father fled the home in a vehicle and killed himself by the side of a road later in the morning.
Investigators have not released the causes of death and say they're not releasing the names of the family members.
