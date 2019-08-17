OTTAWA - In a story Friday, Aug. 16, about the federal government's plans to award a sole-source contract for hundreds of light armoured vehicles to General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada, The Canadian Press included perspective from a defence analyst at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, which describes itself as a non-profit organization specializing in non-partisan, unbiased and independent analysis of Canadian public policy options. The story should have acknowledged that in its most recent annual report, General Dynamics Land Systems is listed as one of several of the institute's financial sponsors.
