SURREY, B.C. - The father of an Australian man who was gunned down with his girlfriend while travelling on a remote British Columbia highway says the deaths are a tragic end to a love story between the inseparable couple.
Chief Insp. Stephen Fowler of the New South Wales Police Force says he spoke with his globe-trotting son Lucas Fowler before he and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese left on a road trip from northern B.C.
Fowler says nothing in his job as a police officer had prepared him for the devastating news he received about his son's shooting death at the side of the Alaska Highway, where the couple's bodies were found a week ago.
RCMP have released a composite sketch of a bearded man a witness saw speaking with the pair, who were driving a 1986 blue Chevrolet van.
Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says the man was driving an older-model Jeep Cherokee with a black stripe on the hood and police would like him to contact them.
She says police are unaware if the couple's murders are linked to the death of a man found on the side of another highway hundreds of kilometres away but are asking the public to be vigilant and take safety precautions while travelling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.