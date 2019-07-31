OTTAWA - In a story moved Tuesday about Canada meeting with its Five Eyes partners in London, The Canadian Press described Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. as a state-owned entity. In fact, Huawei is a private company that describes itself as being owned by its employees.
Correction to Five Eyes story about Huawei moved Tuesday, June 30
Correction to Huawei story moved June 30
Most Popular
Articles
- New transitional housing complex set to help the homeless
- Wider approaches set for swing bridge
- Sports hall of fame welcomes new inductees
- Riders remember Berardi
- Team Walsh is on board
- Motorcycle rider taken to hospital after crash
- Dealership becomes bigger
- Put all sports together in an Innova Park facility
- Peer-to-peer support mechanism getting good response
- Buskers Festival kicks off today
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Tories best Liberals with record $8.5M in second quarter fundraising
- Dolphins Hall of Fame linebacker Buoniconti dead at 78
- Quarterback Zach Collaros returns to Toronto Argonauts in deal with Saskatchewan
- Towering Broadway director and producer Hal Prince dead
- Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Ryan Borucki heads to injured list
- Key recommendations from the public inquiry into Elizabeth Wettlaufer
- No decision on Huawei and 5G before fall federal election call: Goodale
- Correction to Five Eyes story about Huawei moved Tuesday, June 30
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Entertainment
IT’S BEEN a minute since Edwin has visited Thunder Bay, yet he can still recall fond Northern memories spanning decades in his career as both a band frontman and solo artist.
Online Poll
How should Thunder Bay's city council be structured?
Premier Doug Ford plans to cut the size of Toronto's council from 47 to 25. Closer to home, some have questioned the value of ward councillors as well as the size of Thunder Bay's council. The present system elects 13 members -- one mayor, five at-large councillors and seven ward councillors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.