A Canadian Press story on Aug. 3, 2019, based on information from a senior conservation biologist for the Canadian Wildlife Federation, stated that the last time a right whale was seen in a shipping lane was on July 23. In fact, Transport Canada said the last time a right whale was seen in one of the designated shippings zones was May 17, 2019.
Corrective to Aug. 3 story on speed restrictions meant to protect North Atlantic right whales
IT’S BEEN a minute since Edwin has visited Thunder Bay, yet he can still recall fond Northern memories spanning decades in his career as both a band frontman and solo artist.
