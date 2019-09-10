WINNIPEG - Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont has retained his seat of St. Boniface in Winnipeg's French district in the provincial election.
Lamont took the longtime NDP seat away from the New Democrats in a byelection last year — nine months after he became party leader.
The byelection was held after former NDP premier Greg Selinger retired from politics.
Lamont does not live in the constituency, but has been visible at community events and has worked on his French-language skills.
