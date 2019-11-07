BRAMPTON, Ont. - The deaths of two boys at a home west of Toronto are being treated as homicides, investigators said on Thursday.
Peel Regional Police said the boys were aged nine and 12 but gave few other details.
"Investigators are interviewing and speaking with the occupants of the house," Const. Heather Cannon said at the site. "As far as the relationship to the boys and who were in the house, we're not speaking to that at this point because it's still early on and we're trying to maintain the integrity of the investigation."
Police said they were called to the home in Brampton, Ont., late on Wednesday. The boys were found dead when officers arrived on scene.
While details were scarce, investigators called the deaths an isolated incident and said there was no threat to the public.
The deaths occurred on an otherwise quiet suburban street. Neighbours driving to work paused to peer at the crime scene taped off by police.
Paul Rodrigues said one of his sons knew one of the boys and went to the same school. He also said his wife was good friends with the mother of the children and frequently went for coffee with her.
"I'm just in shock," Rodrigues said on Thursday.
He called the victims "regular boys" and said their names were Jonathan and Nicholas. They walked their dog and played with his daughter in front of his house, Rodrigues said. An older sister lived in the basement, he said.
Another area resident, Sam Mammen, said the neighbourhood has always been a safe place. He said he didn't know the family but had seen the boys walking by.
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown called the situation "heart breaking."
"If this is indeed a case, domestic or familial related homicides, it is unfathomable," Brown said on Twitter. "As a parent, I just can't comprehend this. The crisis that led to this is yet unknown. But our whole community is grieving."
Police said the incident marked Peel Region's 24th and 25th homicides this year.
The double homicide appears unrelated to an Amber Alert issued by Toronto police around midnight for two teens. They were found safe and, police said, a suspect was in custody.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2019.
