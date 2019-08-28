WINNIPEG - Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Brian Pallister was the target as the leaders of the province's main political parties faced off in a televised debate.
Pallister was questioned by NDP Leader Wab Kinew about the resignation of the board of Crown-owned Manitoba Hydro.
Kinew accused Pallister of being hard to work with.
Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont went after Pallister over recent downgrades to the province's economic outlook, and said the Tory government's fiscal restraint was doing damage.
Green Party Leader James Beddome asked Pallister to commit to a universal basic income to reduce poverty, and Pallister cited statistics suggesting such reductions have already occurred.
At times, the leaders talked over each other as they traded accusations.
Pallister said he has the experience and knowledge to guide the province through challenging times.
Manitobans go to the polls Sept. 10 and the 50-minute debate is, so far, the only one scheduled to feature all major party leaders.
