LANGLEY, B.C. - The family of a 14-year-old boy whose apparent overdose death was filmed and posted on social media delivered a powerful call for change at his funeral in Langley, B.C.
Carson Crimeni's mother, Chantell Griffiths, told the crowd of hundreds that change is needed in the world, before asking them to reflect on a song with lyrics that focused on transformation.
The teen's family believes the drugs were given to him by others who wanted to film his reaction for social media, and RCMP and the police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, are probing the case.
Bella Griffiths, his sister, said the people around him at the time of his death were "heartless" and it hurts her to think of the pain he felt in the hours before he died on Aug. 7.
She urged the crowd, which included many teens, to remember that drugs are not a joke and they can take away anyone in a heartbeat.
Crimeni’s father, Aron Crimeni, sobbed as he thanked his son for being his best friend and remembered his sense of humour, love of cooking and dream of becoming a veterinarian.
