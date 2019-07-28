MARKHAM, Ont. - Police say four bodies were found in a home north of Toronto on Sunday afternoon.

York regional police say a 20-year-old man is in custody, though they did not specify what charges he may face.

Investigators say they were called to the home in Markham, Ont., just before 3 p.m. because of reports that people may have been injured.

They say officers met a man at the front door, and found the four bodies inside.

The deceased have not yet been identified.

More coming.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you