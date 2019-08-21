CEREAL, Alta. - Police expect a stretch of southeastern Alberta highway that was the scene of a deadly fiery crash will remain closed until about midday Wednesday.
RCMP say hazardous material teams will be at the site on Highway 9 to help with the complex cleanup of 10 vehicles that were involved in the Tuesday crash.
Traffic was being rerouteded and motorists were being asked to avoid the area, where one person was killed and several others were injured, some seriously.
Police say seven passenger vehicles and three semi-trailer trucks — one loaded with fuel and a second with butane — collided between the small communities of Chinook and Cereal, about 300 kilometres east of Calgary.
The massive fire that followed generated a huge cloud of black smoke that could be seen for several kilometres.
The Alberta government ordered the evacuation of Chinook but later cancelled the move.
