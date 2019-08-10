QUEBEC - A man has been arrested after a woman was allegedly set on fire Friday night in Quebec City.
Quebec City police say a 39-year-old man was arrested Saturday in Drummondville, Que., about 110 kilometres east of Montreal.
Police confirmed that the man is the victim's ex-husband.
Etienne Doyon of the Quebec City police says the young woman, who is in her 20s, is in hospital in critical condition.
He says she suffered major injuries to her face, back and hands after she was set ablaze and that the male suspect fled the scene just before 9 p.m.
Police say he has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.
