WINNIPEG - RCMP say a Manitoba army reservist accused of being a member of a neo-Nazi group has disappeared.
Master Cpl. Patrik Mathews was reported missing to police on Monday.
RCMP say he was last seen on Saturday and efforts by his family and police to find him have been unsuccessful.
A Winnipeg Free Press story last week linked the combat engineer with 38 Canadian Brigade Group in Winnipeg to a neo-Nazi group called the Base.
The Department of National Defence said this week that Mathews had been relieved of his duties and would officially leave the Forces in the coming weeks.
Mathews had applied in April to leave the Forces.
RCMP say they are handling the case as a missing person investigation, there is no warrant for an arrest and no charges are pending against Mathews.
He is believed to be driving a red 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT with Manitoba licence plate number HXJ 806.
