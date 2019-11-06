TORONTO - Authorities in Ontario have issued an Amber Alert for two teens last seen in Toronto.
Police say 13-year-old Insung Lee and 15-year-old Ahgjung Lee were last seen Wednesday at about 7 a.m.
They say the suspect is 43-year-old Chul Lee, who may be travelling with his girlfriend.
Officials have identified her as Haena Wang, who is 27.
Police say they may be travelling in a taxi or by Uber or Lyft toward the U.S. border or an airport.
Anyone with information about the teens' whereabouts are urged to call the Ontario Provincial Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.