SEGUIN TOWNSHIP, Ont. - Police have laid charges in a fatal boat crash involving celebrity businessman Kevin O'Leary.
Ontario Provincial Police say Linda O'Leary, 56, of Toronto, has been charged with careless operation of a vessel.
Two people died and three others were injured in the Aug. 24 crash north of Toronto that involved two boats.
Police have also charged Richard Ruh, 57, of Orchard Park, N.Y., with failing to exhibit navigation light while underway.
O'Leary, the former star of the popular CBC show Dragons' Den, said after the crash that he wasn't driving the boat at the time.
The CBC reported that Linda O'Leary is Kevin O'Leary's wife.
Linda O'Leary is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29.
This report from The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2019.
