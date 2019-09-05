MONTREAL - A Montreal man charged with fatally stabbing his unborn baby has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault.
The guilty plea from Sofiane Ghazi, 39, came on the second day of his jury trial.
He had initially been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the stabbing of his ex-wife, who was 36 weeks pregnant.
The jury had heard that the mother was rushed to hospital and the child was delivered by emergency C-section following the July 24, 2017 attack.
After the birth, the baby had a heartbeat for several minutes before succumbing to the injuries.
More coming.
