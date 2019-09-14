MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - One person was killed in a shooting that sent five others to hospital west of Toronto Saturday evening, police said as they hunted for suspects in the case.
Circumstances surrounding the incident were scant, but Const. Iryna Yashnyk of the Peel Regional Police say it happened outside an apartment building in a residential area of Mississauga, Ont., just after 6 p.m. One person died at the scene, while five others were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.
"It's early in the investigation, and it's still very much an active scene and a dynamic investigation," Yashnyk told reporters as police officers went door-to-door in the nearby apartment building looking for more victims and potential suspects.
She said she didn't know if the shooting was targeted or if the victims knew the shooter or shooters.
Officers didn't have any suspect information to provide, she said, noting that nobody had been arrested as of 9 p.m. Yashnyk also declined to provide information about the people who were shot.
Paramedics, meanwhile, said the person who died was a male, though his age was unknown. Supt. Kyle Johansen of the Peel regional paramedics added that a woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
He said two of the injured were under the age of 18. A male teenager had serious injuries, he said, as did a girl who was even younger.
He said both of them were expected to survive.
Numerous police cruisers remained outside the apartment building on Saturday night.
