OTTAWA - A civil liberties group is accusing the RCMP of sitting for two years on a watchdog report into alleged Mountie surveillance of anti-oil protesters.
In a recent letter to RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, a lawyer for the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association laments the "inordinate delay" that has effectively obstructed the report's release.
The civil liberties association lodged a complaint in February 2014 with the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP.
It alleged the national police force improperly collected and shared information about people and groups who peacefully opposed the planned Northern Gateway pipeline project and attended National Energy Board meetings.
The commission launched a public interest investigation and completed an interim report into the matter in June 2017, forwarding it to the RCMP for comment.
The commission cannot prepare a final report until the RCMP responds, which also means the findings can't be disclosed to the civil liberties association or the public.
