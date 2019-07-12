At least 10 people have been killed in an extremist attack in Somalia including a prominent Somali-Canadian journalist and her husband.
Mogadishu-based independent radio station Radio Dalsan confirmed to The Associated Press that Canadian journalist Hodan Nalayeh and her husband, Farid Jama Suleiman died in the attack Friday.
A Somali official says the attack started with a suicide car bomb blast and then gunmen stormed a hotel in the port city of Kismayo.
Global Affairs Canada has not confirmed the deaths but says it is aware of a bombing in Somalia and is working to get more information.
Nalayeh was born in Somalia in 1976, but spent most of her life in Canada, first in Alberta and then in Toronto.
The Somali Journalists Syndicate says Naleyeh was the producer, presenter and founder of Integration TV.
It says she had recently returned to Somlaia from Canada, where she attended school and worked as a journalist on TV programs in Toronto.
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says she is sad and shocked to hear about her death.
"I am so sad and shocked to learn of the tragic death of @HodanTV and her husband Farid in a terrorist attack, along with other victims of this hate-fuelled violence," Horwath said on Twitter.
"Hodan’s endless positivity and her love for people was inspiring."
Somalia's al-Shabab Islamic rebels have claimed responsibility for the attack.
— with files from AP
