EDMONTON - A crowd stretching two city blocks is moving through the streets of Edmonton to support Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg's visit to the Alberta capital.
The 16-year-old Stockholm student is to speak at a climate rally at the legislature at noon.
The crowd carried signs with slogans such as "We Demand Action on the Climate Crisis," "Unite Behind Science" and "I Speak for the Trees."
A group of oil and gas supporters in a convoy of trucks left Red Deer, Alta. in the morning and is planning a counter-rally during the event.
The teen has been making international headlines for criticizing world leaders who she accuses of letting down youth by doing too little to tackle climate change.
Premier Jason Kenney has said the government has no plans to meet with Thunberg.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.