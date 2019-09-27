The latest on climate change protests taking place across Canada today (all times eastern):
10:57
(Greta-Thunberg)
Greta Thunberg (TOON'-burg), the teenage climate activist who spurred today's global action, says it's moving to see so many people united "for one common cause."
Thunberg, who hails from Sweden, spoke at a rally in Montreal and is expected to take part in a march there at noon.
She says the protests have been very successful so far, calling it -- quote -- "a very good day."
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Green Leader Elizabeth May are also both expected to join the Montreal event.
10:37
(Toronto-March)
Demonstrators are arriving at the Ontario legislature, where a protest is scheduled to begin at 11 a-m.
People hoisting signs are setting up camp on the lawn in front of Queen's Park, with more trickling in.
Others are drawing a mural on the pavement.
10:19
(Halifax-March)
In Halifax, hundreds of people -- including large groups of students from Dartmouth High School -- have gathered in Victoria Park for the protest.
Several attendees say having the day off from school made it easier to take part in the march.
Seventeen-year-old Julia Sampson, who helped organize the event, says she's looking for specific policy changes, including major increases in provincial aid to promote green energy and the inclusion of climate change science in the school curriculum.
The Halifax march's route is expected to wind through the centre of the city to the headquarters of Nova Scotia Power, where some of those participating planned to participate in a so-called "die-in."
09:49
(Stores-Closing)
Several retailers are closing for at least part of the day to allow their employees to take part in climate protests today.
Mountain Equipment Co-op says its stores will be closed until 5 p-m to support staff who "choose to lend their voice to the movement."
Lush Cosmetics, which focuses on natural hair and beauty products, says it's shutting down its Canadian shops, factories and offices, as well as its online store, in solidarity.
And the Ottawa chain Bridgehead says its coffeehouses will close from 11:30 a-m to 2:30 p-m local time-- when the march is set to take place.
09:47
(Newfoundland-March)
A crowd has gathered at Memorial University's clock tower in St. John's, with some demonstrators holding signs denouncing Newfoundland and Labrador's oil extraction industry.
Students at the university were offered "academic amnesty" for any absences today, and the province's English school district has said students would be excused from class with a guardian's permission.
Metrobus, the city's public transit system, is offering free rides between 10 a-m and 2 p-m to accommodate participation in the climate strike.
The march in St. John's is set to make its way to the provincial legislature on Confederation Hill.
Another protest is planned on the west coast of Newfoundland, from Memorial's Grenfell Campus to city hall in Corner Brook.
