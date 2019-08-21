CEREAL, Alta. - RCMP say three people have been confirmed dead at the scene of a fiery crash on a southeastern Alberta highway.
Seven passenger vehicles and three semi trucks collided on Tuesday between the small communities of Chinook and Cereal, about 300 kilometres east of Calgary.
One of the trucks that was carrying fuel ignited, causing several vehicles to catch fire, and another truck was carrying butane.
Police said initially that one person had died at the scene.
Ten people were injured, two critically.
A stretch of Highway 9 is expected to remain closed until about mid-day while crews clear the collision area and recover dangerous goods in one of the trucks.
The RCMP's victim services unit is providing support to people involved in the crash.
"The investigation into this collision remains a lengthy process given the nature of the crash scene," RCMP said in a release Wednesday. "It is anticipated that it will take several weeks for the collision analyst to complete the investigation."
