EDMONTON - Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg stayed away from any direct criticism of Alberta's oilsands as she took her message to the provincial capital.
The 16-year-old told thousands of people in front of the legislature in Edmonton that the future of the planet is at stake.
A group of oil and gas industry supporters planned a counter-rally at the event but were vastly outnumbered by climate activists.
A crowd of people stretching two city blocks first marched with Thunberg through the downtown to the legislature.
The teen has been making international headlines for criticizing world leaders who she accuses of letting down youth by doing too little to tackle climate change.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has said his government has no plans to meet with Thunberg.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2019.
