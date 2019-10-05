TORONTO - Lotto Max players in the Prairies should really check their tickets, because one that was sold there is worth $65 million dollars.
A single ticket purchased in the Prairies claimed Friday night's huge jackpot.
There was no immediate word on exactly where it was sold.
There were also eight Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up grabs, but only one of them was claimed — by a player in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 8 will be approximately $17 million.
