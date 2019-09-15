OTTAWA - The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Monday, Sept. 16. All times are local. Will be updated as details are released.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Waterloo, Ont.

9:20 a.m. — Sandowne Public School, 265 Sandowne Ave. (announcement, availability)

London, Ont.

2 p.m. — Blessed Sacrament Catholic Elementary School, 1063 Oxford St. E. (photo opportunity)

Windsor, Ont.

6 p.m. — St. Clair College Centre for the Arts, 201 Riverside Dr. W. (rally with candidate Sandra Pupatello)

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

Lake Country, B.C.

9 a.m. — Beasley Park, 3450 Woodsdale Road (announcement, availability)

Calgary, Alta.

5:30 p.m. — 55 Savanna Blvd. NE (campaigns with candidate Jagdeep Sahota, delivers remarks)

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

Longueuil, Que.

10 a.m. — Holiday Inn Montreal-Longueuil, 900 St-Charles St. E. (star candidate announcement, availability)

Montreal, Que.

5 p.m. — Presbyterian College, 3495 University St. (cinq-a-sept with youth)

Green Leader Elizabeth May

Toronto, Ont.

10 a.m. — Fairmont Royal York Hotel, 100 Front St. W. (platform release with candidates)

Kitchener, Ont.

2:30 p.m. — House of Friendship, 51 Charles St. E. (availability)

4 p.m. — 157 King. St. W. (rally and canvassing with candidate Mike Morrice)

Guelph, Ont.

7 p.m. — 34 Gordon St. (rally with candidate Steve Dyck)

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier

Saint-John, N.B.

7 p.m. — Hilton Hotel, 1 Market Sq. (meet and greet with candidate and supporters)

