OTTAWA - Brenda Murphy, a long-time feminist and social-justice advocate, is the new lieutenant-governor of New Brunswick.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named Murphy, a former municipal councillor from the greater Saint John area, to the post Thursday.
Murphy spent more than two decades as the head of the Saint John Women's Empowerment Network and has served on advisory councils on poverty and the status of women.
Murphy replaces former Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau, who died Aug. 2 after a long battle with cancer.
A delay by the federal government in naming a new lieutenant-governor created a logjam of unfinished business for the provincial government.
Murphy lives in Grand Bay-Westfield with her partner Linda Boyle.
