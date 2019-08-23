RALEIGH, N.C. - In a story Aug. 21 about a lawsuit against novelist Nicholas Sparks by the former headmaster of the school the author founded, The Associated Press, citing testimony from Sparks, reported that former headmaster Saul Hillel Benjamin accepted severance of $150,000 to resign. While a lawyer for Sparks told jurors that Benjamin agreed to the offer, Benjamin's law firm said he didn't accept or receive the payment.
Clarification: Nicholas Sparks-Lawsuit story
Clarification: Nicholas Sparks-Lawsuit story
- Updated
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Verdict positive from travellers
- Woman invades home of man with mobility struggles, claim police
- Gordon Wilson excelled in hockey, and more
- Tourism to city appears healthy
- Thunder at the Bay draws eyes to show
- Environment groups warned saying climate change is real could be partisan
- On vaccines, abortion, Goop, doctor Jen Gunter says: 'I have a duty to speak up'
- Rett syndrome relatively unknown
- Mascarin outduels partner
- Entertainment includes rodeos, races, animal displays
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Walmart, Tesla pause in legal fight over fiery solar panels
- Billionaire conservative donor David Koch dies at 79
- Judge orders woman in Capital One case to remain in custody
- Denis Shapovalov books semifinal spot at Winston-Salem Open
- 'Our bigger enemy': Trump escalates attack on Fed chief
- Former Houston police officer charged with murder over raid
- Timing of Bank of Canada's next statement gives it potential to tinge election
- Minnesota filmmakers' lawsuit over gay weddings reinstated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Entertainment
- Updated
Caly Norris hadn’t been at the Buskers Festival for very long Sunday before she already had a balloon animal and watched a man juggle lit torches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.