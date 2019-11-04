BAMAKO, Mali - The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for deadly attacks on the Malian army and a French army convoy in northeastern Mali.
In a statement issued on an IS-affiliate website, the group said it killed 70 Malian soldiers in an attack last week in Indelimane in Mali's volatile Menaka region near the border with Niger. Earlier the Malian government said that 53 soldiers and one civilian were killed.
In a separate statement, the IS group claimed responsibility for an attack Saturday on a French army convoy in the same area near Indelimane village. The group said it detonated an explosive device that disabled one vehicle, killing one soldier and wounding others onboard. More than two dozen French troops have been killed in Mali.
