JAKARTA, Indonesia - Police say a knife-wielding man has wounded Indonesia's security minister, a local police chief and another person in a western province.
National police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said in a news conference Thursday that chief security minister Wiranto was wounded in the abdomen. Wiranto, who goes by one name, was flown to Jakarta and was in stable condition in a hospital.
Prasetyo said the man who attacked the security official during a visit in Banten province may have been exposed to the Islamic State group.
Prasetyo says the attacker also wounded a police chief who was about to greet Wiranto as the latter alighted from a car, along with a villager.
The attacker and a female companion were arrested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.