SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - South Korea says it is cancelling an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan amid a bitter trade dispute with its Asian neighbour.
South Korea's presidential office made the announcement Thursday, saying tightened export controls imposed by Japan have caused a "grave" change in security co-operation between the countries.
The decision is expected to further aggravate tensions between South Korea and Japan, two of America's most important allies in the region.
The move is a setback to U.S. efforts to bolster trilateral security co-operation with Seoul and Tokyo.
