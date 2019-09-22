BY IAN PATTISON
Justin Trudeau had no choice but to apologize, unreservedly. During a very personal election campaign in an era of hyper-political correctness, the prime minister strode to the back of his campaign plane Wednesday to tell reporters and Canadians that he was sorry. He did so again Thursday in Winnipeg. Time magazine had published a photo of Trudeau in brownface at a costume party at the school where he taught in Vancouver 18 years ago. Two other, earlier instances of a young Trudeau with his face painted have since surfaced.
Naturally, this has hit the news cycle like a bomb. Talking heads are suitably earnest in reporting the events and reactions. Some allege Trudeau is a closet racist and his political opponents couldn’t agree more.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer called Trudeau wearing brownface “an act of open mockery and racism (by) someone with a complete lack of judgment and integrity and someone who is not fit to govern this country.”
But earlier in the week, answering questions about some Tory candidates’ questionable and relatively recent actions, Scheer said, “I accept the fact that people make mistakes in the past and can own up to that . . . I believe many Canadians, most Canadians, recognize that people can say things in the past, when they're younger, at a different time in their life, that they would not say today.”
Consider that of the first three people CBC found to interview on the street as the news broke Wednesday, two had an entirely different view. Word for word, here is what these two young men of colour had to say:
“He’s enjoying, he’s young (aged 29 in the school photo) and he’s not responsible for the country so I guess he’s allowed to have fun, right? The only way I think there would come change in this ideology of race is when I stop taking offence to something like this.”
“I think these people are just too sensitive nowadays,” said the second young man. “We really have to worry about the bigger picture.”
The third person, a young, white woman, said that Trudeau should have known better. But should he?
Consider the context of Trudeau’s upbringing by Pierre Trudeau, Canada’s intellectual 15th prime minister, who ardently pursued a just society.
In his own term of office as prime minister, Justin Trudeau has worked hard to signal that all people are equal. He’s appointed more visible minority MPs to cabinet positions than another other Canadian leader. His credentials can’t be faulted.
If anything, Trudeau can be guilty of overdoing it in a sincere effort to signify his affinity with people of other races. Such was the case with an ill-fated official trip to India where he, his wife and children dressed in formal local garb. It seemed he wanted to show respect to his hosts but it came off as silly.
Was Trudeau any less sincere in his younger years? Was painting his face to dress up as Aladdin at an Arabian Nights-themed school party an act of overt racism or was it the young teacher’s effort to play the part genuinely? Was painting his face in high school to sing Harry Belafonte’s calypso classic, Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) meant to demean Jamaican dock workers or to identify with them?
Racism is defined as prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race based on the belief that one's own race is superior. Does anyone really believe that this is how Trudeau thinks? That he’s secretly a racist who’s putting one over on the world by pursuing a political agenda rooted in equality?
Will this derail Trudeau’s re-election campaign? I’d like to think most people will weigh this incident against, say, the fact that Canada has created more than one million new jobs since Trudeau took office, three-quarters of them full-time, and place things in context.
In order to be racist one has to have intent or be ignorant of the painful realities of those facing discrimination. Trudeau acknowledged how he did not think that the Arab get-up was racist at the time, but he said he now knows better. And don’t we all?
I’d like to share a bit of my own history to illustrate the point.
Beginning in the late 1960s my dear, late friend Brent Friday and I spent our Christmas Eves dressed up as (he) Santa Claus and (me) George the Porter. George was a character created by a man named Hector Ede, a local postal worker who read children’s letters to Santa on CKPR radio. Ede likely adopted the character based on his earlier job in the local CPR freight offices where he became acquainted with porters, usually black, on the CPR Canadian passenger train.
When Ede was asked bring the character over to the annual Chapples Christmas show at the Gardens, he went all-in with a porter’s cap and outfit and, yes, blackface. He was adored and would be aghast to be accused of racism if he were alive today. Like Trudeau, and like me, he didn’t know he was offending anyone.
I adopted the character and together with Santa we thrilled hundreds of children over the course of a decade with visits to homes throughout the city.
Santa and George would arrive at a house where parents had left a bag of gifts outside. I would burst in with a Southern accent greeting that went like this: “Hello there boys and girls. This is your old friend George the Porter and I’ve got a special surprise for you tonight. Listen, hear those bells? It’s Santa Clause who’s come to see you on Christmas Eve.”
With that, Santa would enter and wide-eyed children could hardly contain themselves. They’d sit on Santa’s knee in the living room, tell him what they wanted for Christmas, receive a small gift from the bag, and happily rush off to bed when Santa told them it was time so that he could return with their “real presents.”
It was gratifying to make Christmas so special for so many children, many of whom, and their parents, express appreciation to this day.
Was I disrespecting black people by wearing blackface? I grew up in an era when we still had passenger train service in Thunder Bay. My family travelled to Winnipeg to visit my paternal grandparents and “down east” to visit members of my mom’s family. I always looked forward to seeing and speaking with train staff, including porters, many of whom were black. I liked and respected them.
I don’t apologize for playing the part of George the Porter all those years ago but I wouldn’t do it today because I realize how it could be perceived by people of colour. Justin Trudeau has apologized for exactly the same reason.
Ian Pattison has retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
