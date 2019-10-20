BY IAN PATTISON
LEAVE your work at the office, people are old. Home is no place to try/have to fit workplace issues into family time. Easier said than done. Especially if you’re Sylvie Hauth.
It is not hard to imagine Thunder Bay’s police chief with a second office in her home. Such are the multiple demands that have been placed on a woman who came into the job less than a year ago with issues and expectations that would challenge even the most hard-nosed cop.
Thunder Bay is, of course, infamous for its alleged giant, racist heart, beating most loudly in the chest of a police force and its oversight board that stand accused of systemic prejudice against Indigenous people, including a charge that officers did not take seriously the deaths of nine aboriginal people who mostly drowned in city rivers.
This, as locals are painfully aware, led aboriginal leaders to demand re-investigations by other authorities, a process that currently has a diverse team of police and other law enforcement personnel combing through the files to see if, in fact, anything was overlooked, under-investigated, ignored . . . whatever might have resulted in these cases going unsolved.
It bears repeating that Ontario’s chief coroner, under mounting pressure as the death list grew, ordered his own independent investigation of the two most recent river deaths. York Regional Police, picked for their particular expertise in death cases, looked into how Thunder Bay police investigated the deaths of Tammy Keeash and Josiah Begg, aboriginal teens from remote northern reserves whose bodies were found within days of each other in the city floodway. Coroner Dirk Huyer had Nishnawbe Aski Police assist York officers in the matter.
Thunder Bay police did not find evidence to conclude precisely how the teens died or to locate any suspects who might bear responsibility. York police likewise found no reason to contemplate charges.
Rumours proliferated about how these and other aboriginal youth, moved to an urban setting for the first time for high school, could have died. Murder was a common suspicion and yet three separate police forces did not reach that conclusion.
Keeash’s case is perhaps a sign of how misadventure ends in death. She was drinking with family members on a hill overlooking the floodway on a night in May, 2017. Those individuals said she was heavily intoxicated and first claimed she left the area to go home because she’d missed her curfew. It turns out they left her alone and one of them had her cellphone. York police concluded she likely fell down the embankment into the water, suffered hypothermia and drowned.
Hauth and her force remain under orders from the Ontario police review commission to act on a lengthy series of recommendations that flow from its finding of systemic racism in the police department. She is well underway on that large task even as she grapples with myriad other challenges, any one of which would strain a police service that is clearly under-resourced for the growing problems it is trying to control.
Gangs were already a permanent presence in Thunder Bay before an influx of First Nations residents from the Far North coincided with the arrival of much more violent armed drug gangs from southern Ontario.
Poverty and cultural shock are factors in a wave of crime that, added to considerable existing criminal activities, have begun to overwhelm the ability of police to cope. Even if they wanted to be on patrol more often, police are instead a common presence in the hospital emergency room, guarding criminals or victims of crime who have been injured.
Police and political leaders have pleaded with the Ontario government to recognize the seriousness of this city’s criminal and social problems and respond with appropriate resources. The province’s blinkered view of the North is typified by the fact it took $54 million from Ottawa assigned to guns-and-gangs issues and allotted all of it to the Greater Toronto Area. Handguns were never a factor in crimes locally until the gangs from the GTA established trafficking operations in Thunder Bay.
A favourite method of coercion and cover is to hook someone on drugs and use their home as a base of operations when the user can no longer pay for their habit. This practice has led to a number of shootings, likely among rival gangs, that hit townhouses and other residences endangering people living nearby.
As if city police don’t have enough to worry about they are lately forced to spend countless hours delving into a computer dark world where child pornography has led to multiple charges. Then there is the time-consuming task of chasing down individuals using modern technology to threaten high schools which has forced multiple evacuations of hundreds of students at a time.
This week, Chief Hauth was forced to present a proposed 2020 budget that will surely shock city councillors who must consider her request for an additional $1.5 million or 3.6 per cent more than last year.
The biggest cost in almost any enterprise is wages and benefits but in the case of Thunder Bay police, that budget item is 93 per cent of her ask, comprised mainly of overtime and WSIB. Officers pushed to the limit are hurt or exhausted and need time off. Remaining staff have to put in overtime to cover all of the multiple expectations of a police service to respond to troubles in a city with one of the highest incidences of drunkenness, drug use, assault and murder in the province. Now toss in the suspicion and outright accusation by many that multiple officers failed the aboriginal community by neglecting their sworn duty to properly investigate the deaths of these young people and stress must be sky-high in that police station.
There are 44 separate recommendations from the police review directorate about those investigations that fall to Hauth and her department to respond to. That will cost another nearly half-million dollars and is part of her increased budget proposal.
We’re all familiar with jokes about cops in donut shops but how many stop to think the only reason we know they’re there is because their cars are so visible? Likewise, it’s easy - for some, at least - to believe that an entire police department is riddled with racism such that it downplays crime against aboriginals and picks on aboriginals involved in or suspected of crime because we see police involved with aboriginal people so often. Is that a factor of overly-vigilant cops, of growing aboriginal crime in plain sight, or a combination of both?
As far as the nine deaths are concerned, let’s wait for the judgment of the team of detectives and others now taking a second look at those investigations before we pass judgment of our own.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
