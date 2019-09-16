CALGARY - Health officials say patients of two Calgary dental practices may have been exposed to hepatitis B and C because equipment wasn't properly sterilized — in one case over a 10-year period.
Alberta Health Services says an independent dental hygiene provider and a dental office did clean their tools, but did not meet provincial standards.
The health agency says the risk of contracting hepatitis is low, but people who were patients at the two locations should see their doctors for testing.
One facility in question is the home-based Canavina Dental Hygiene Clinic between Aug. 1, 2009, to Feb. 15 of this year, and the other is the Radisson Dental Centre between April 28, 2012, and last May 13.
AHS advises that the Canavina clinic is no longer operating, and the Radisson centre has corrected its cleaning procedures.
Alberta Health Services says it has not confirmed any cases of illness associated with inadequate sterilization at the two practices.
"To prevent the spread of infection from one person to another, equipment used in dental procedures must be cleaned, disinfected and sterilized according to health standards," Dr. Jia Hu, medical health officer for the Calgary zone, said in a release Monday.
"Although these businesses had sterilization and sanitation processes in place, they did not fully meet the provincial standards, meaning individuals who received dental services through these operations may have been exposed to hepatitis B and C."
