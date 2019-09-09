It was an anniversary last week for one of the top players and hockey minds ever to come out of the Lakehead.
Back 60 years ago, local and National Hockey League legend Jack Adams was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Adams, recognized then for his achievements as a player, along with goaltender Tiny Thompson and forward Cy Denneny were honoured back on Sept. 5, 1959 in a ceremony marking its first formal induction ceremony on the grounds of the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto, the previous site of the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Established in 1943 and adding its first members in 1945, Adams induction marked the first time there was a ceremony to honour newly-elected members.
While having a Hall of Fame career as a centre with the Toronto Arenas, St. Pats and Ottawa Senators, Adams is best known for spending 36 seasons as the coach and/or general manager with the Detroit Red Wings. He is the only man to win the Stanley Cup as a player, coach and GM.
The NHL’s Coach of the Year award is also named in his honour.
