Last season’s top goalie from the Superior International Junior Hockey League is staying in his hometown for school and sport.
The Lakehead University men’s hockey team announced Friday they’ve added 21-year-old Thunder Bay native Brock Aiken to the roster.
Aiken played with the SIJHL’s Thunder Bay North Stars last season and was named the league’s top goaltender in April after posting a 2.12 goals-against average, a .931 save percentage and eight shutouts. He was also one of five finalists for the Canadian Junior Hockey League’s award for the top goalie in Canadian junior A hockey.
———
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.