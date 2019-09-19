Another off-season, another field manager change for the Thunder Bay Border Cats.
On Wednesday, the Northwoods League baseball club announced Mike Steed as its new manager. He signed a three-year contract in hopes of snapping the program out of a string of losing seasons.
Steed, who is from Beamsville, Ont., will be starting his second stint on the Cats’ bench this summer. Steed served as the club’s assistant coach in 2009 before becoming the field manager for the 2010 and 2011 seasons. Steed’s record with the Cats was 60-78 during that span.
Steed will be the 14th managerial hire executed by the Border Cats in their 17-year history. He is the first to embark on two tours of duties on the job.
“I’m excited to return to Thunder Bay and the Northwoods League,” Steed said in a news release. “After I received the call . . . about this opportunity, with the commitment from the local ownership group and upgrades to the organization, myself and family wanted to jump on board. Having coached and managed in the NWL prior made the decision that much easier.”
The Border Cats haven’t made the NWL playoffs since 2008 when the won the championship.
Thunder Bay was left without a manager when Eric Vasquez could not return after accepting a full-time teaching job in his hometown of Alameda, Calif. Vasquez led the Cats to a 24-47 record last summer — good for last in the Great Plains East Division. The team did show improvements as the season wore on.
Last summer was also the first season the Cats were operated by Grand Slam Sports and Entertainment, a local ownership group that saved the team from closure last winter. The late hiring of Vasquez made it harder to recruit a stronger team.
“We’d like to thank (Vasquez) and his coaching staff for the excellent work they did on and off the field with our program,” Cats president David Valente said in a news release.
“Eric built a solid foundation for us to work with, including the opportunity to maximize potential returning players for the 2020 season. We are very grateful for what Eric brought to our organization and wish him and his family all the best in the future.”
Recruiting will be key and Valente is confident Steed has the right touch to build a strong roster.
“Mike has tremendous ties and connections throughout the college game in the United States and also has a solid recruiting list of Canadian talent through his work with the Ontario Blue Jays program and his connections with Baseball Canada,” Valente said.
In other news, the NWL announced a list of former players set to play in the Fall Arizona pro league. Of the 23 players named is former Border Cat Penn Murfee, who played for Thunder Bay in 2015.
