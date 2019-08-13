The Thunder Bay Chill welcomed Winnipeg South End United youth soccer to the city this past weekend with the club from Winnipeg travelling in with five teams of various ages.
Mia Bosch stole the show for the Chill under-15 girls, bagging back-to-back hat tricks in 6-1 and 4-0 victories over their Manitoba counterparts.
The Chill under-14 boys had a pair of competitive 2-2 ties with their opposition with Matteo Bosch, Leevi Swearengen, Nika Gaeini and Keira Scobak all amongst the goals.
Mia and Matteo Bosch have also been selected for further try outs with the 2006 age group for Ontario soccer in Vaughan, Ont., in early October.
Zoey Power and Adam Kukko have also been invited to travel to southern Ontario in the 2005 division.
See the full column in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
