A positive week all around for Canadian soccer, both on the international and club levels.
After a 34-year wait, the men’s national side defeated the U.S. 2-0 in CONCACAF Nation’s League play with efforts from Alphonso Davies and Lucas Cavalini both on target in the historic performance.
Toronto FC followed that up in the MLS playoffs. After conceding a late equalizer, TFC went on to defeat Wayne Rooney’s D.C. United 5-1 in a devastating extra time performance.
TFC will now face NYC FC on Wednesday in the conference semifinals.
Not so much luck though for Canadian women’s captain Christine Sinclair as her Portland Thorns fell 1-0 to Chicago in the semifinal of the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs.
It was no surprise to see newly crowned player of the year Sam Kerr convert the decisive blow.
Kerr has also been nominated for the “Ballon d’Or as the world top female player.
The second semifinal needed extra time after the Seattle Reign scored late to tie things up at 1-1, but the host North Carolina proved too strong in the added frame and came out on top 4-1.
Chicago and NC will meet next Sunday with the NWSL championship on the line.
See the full column in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
