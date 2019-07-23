Three and 14 never felt quite so good.
The Thunder Bay Border Cats knocked off the Great Plains East Division-leading Eau Claire Express 3-2 in ten innings in Northwoods League action at Port Arthur Stadium on Monday.
Pinch runner JJ Rollon scampered across home plate on a wild pitch after Nate Soriano dropped down a perfect sacrifice bunt to get him to third with the first out.
Joe Jimenez’s fly ball to centre was out No. 2 on a nice sliding catch by Eau Claire’s centrefielder Cole Cabrera that wasn’t deep enough to score Rollon.
Losing pitcher Jack Brown’s pitch to home plate went under catcher David LaManna’s glove with the speedy Rollon on third and that was the game.
Eau Claire dropped to 11-6 with the loss.
“We had a really good pre-game (meeting),” said Cats manager Eric Vasquez, who was tossed in the third inning by home-plate umpire Jeremy Okuly, who attributed a negative remark by a fan to Vasquez.
“We got snubbed for the (Northwoods League) Major League Showcase. We have a lot of guys who should be there and we have a kind of chip on our shoulder. I use the analogy of when otters sleep they put their arms together and don’t let anybody go, they don’t let anybody drift away. We said nobody’s drifting away with this team. Let’s go at it.”
