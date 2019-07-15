When push came to shove, the Thunder Bay Chill just couldn’t land a convincing blow on the top dogs in the USL Two's Heartland Division.
Thunder Bay dropped two crucial road games in Des Moines to the Menace which knocked them out of playoff contention. The Chill fell 3-0 on Thursday and were blanked again 2-0 on Saturday.
The Chill played out the string in Green Bay on Sunday, losing 2-1 to the Voyageurs to finish the regular season at 6-6-2.
However only one of those seven victories came against the two soccer teams who clinched the division playoff berths — the Kaw Valley FC Cranes and the Menace.
As it turned out, the Cranes finished five points ahead of Thunder Bay.
“It’s such a tight schedule and you can’t afford to drop any points,” said Chill owner and president Tony Colistro. “Those couple points we lost at the beginning of the season on the road (against Kaw Valley) came back to haunt us.”
Now the Chill are left on the outside looking in for a second straight season since reaching the league final in 2017.
“We weren’t too far from the playoffs,” Colistro said. “Hopefully we can build on this.”
