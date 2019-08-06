It took moving a bench on the 18th hole, but in the end, experience prevailed.
Veteran golfer Robert Cumming Jr. defeated first-time finalist Scott Wilke with a birdie putt on the 18th hole to win the 89th anniversary edition of the Strathcona Invitational.
Going into the final hole Cumming Jr. held a slim one-hole advantage.
While Wilke’s tee shot landed in the bunker, Cumming Jr.’s tee shot rested underneath a viewer’s stand parallel to the hole.
Six hearty souls hefted the obstruction and Cumming Jr.’s second shot, a tricky lie with an acorn under his ball, came to rest about 15 feet from the cup. Wilke blasted himself to about 12 feet away.
Cumming Jr. drained his long birdie putt to end the drama and collected his sixth Strathcona title (second to Barry Caland’s seven, tied with Bob Devine) and second in a row.
“Feels great. It was quite a match up and down,” said Cumming Jr. “I made a lot of good shots, made a lot of really bad shots. It was a little bit of a rollercoaster. I’m happy it's over.”
