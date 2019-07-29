Kamen Damov and Sid Donarski have travelled across the world this summer and played through all forms of uncomfortable heat. On Sunday, one succumbed to the conditions before the other.
The rising Montreal prospects met for the first time as rivals in the open men’s final of the Macarin Collision Mid Canada Open at the Thunder Bay Community Tennis Centre. Damov swept past an ailing Donarksi after a competitive first set, 6-4, 5-1 (forfeit) to claim the top $2,500 prize.
Donarksi took two extended medical breaks due to heat exhaustion after the first set was tied 4-4.
“I was in Mexico back in June and it was twice as more brutal as here. It’s the biggest heat I’ve had in my career,” said Damov, 20. “It definitely wasn’t easy.”
The conditions for the afternoon match was a humid 30 Celsius — nowhere near Australia or Europe where Donarski plans to play next month — but the wear and tear of the event where the top singles players enter the doubles division as well in a three-day stretch makes for a lot of tennis.
“We had a huge day (Saturday). We played four matches that definitely affected me as well,” Damov said.
“Yeah, I won the match, but I wasn’t in top shape physically. It was a tough day.”
