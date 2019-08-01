The 89th Strathcona Invitational presented by Teleco is back for another round.
Action begins on and off the course on Friday for the longest running and most established golf tournament in Thunder Bay.
Qualifications will be held using stroke play before the seeds and flights are set for standard match play brackets. The Invitational will culminate with the finals on Monday at Strathcona Golf Course.
The 2018 champions from each of the four divisions — Robert Cumming (regular), Randy Robinson (senior), Ryan Untinen (super senior) and Brian Mallon (masters) — are all back to defend their respective titles.
Cumming, who needed sits with five championships which is two shy of the record held by Barry Caland. Regardless how Cumming performs in Saturday’s qualifier, he will be deemed the No. 1 seed.
Caland, who lost to Cumming in the semis, is back for another run. His last championship came in 2010.
A total of 60 golfers are entered in the regular division, including past winners Caland, Larry Sdao, Gehl and Brett Shewchuk, who won three in a row from 2015 to 2017.
Former champions playing in older divisions are Rollie Turrie, Robinson and Tony Stokaluk.
After the senior qualifying on Friday, Invitational organizers will host a Champions dinner at the clubhouse.
Longtime competitor Ron Kehl, who passed away in June, is the honouree this year.
Junior golfer Matthew Cho-Chu will be awarded the Bert Andreola Award.
The Strathcona course has been a fixture in the city for 94 years. The Invitational has been held for 88 of those seasons
The regular division final sets off at 2:30 p.m. on Monday. Fans are invited to catch the action throughout the weekend.
