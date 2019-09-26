The Thunder Bay Diving Club needed to tighten its belt in order to survive another season amid a dramatic drop-off in membership.
Last month, the club relieved head coach Jason Napper of his duties, citing financial reasons. Napper was the program’s only full-time paid employee and the club’s low numbers couldn’t sustain that expense.
Assistant coach Doug Bluchier, who worked as a volunteer last year, will take over on a part-time basis. Danielle Smith, another volunteer, is staying on as the recreational program coach.
Napper initially announced the move on social media on Sept. 6 where he thanked the diving community. When contacted by The Chronicle-Journal, Napper refused to comment further, explaining he didn’t want to get in the way of the club’s future plans.
TBDC president James Doerr said Wednesday that Napper’s layoff was a necessity. During the 2016-17 season, a total of 45 to 50 divers had filled the competitive and rec programs at the Canada Games Complex. Entering this season, that number is down to 19 (seven competitive, 12 recreational) as the registration period ends this Monday.
“That’s kind of why it was a tough decision. I like (Napper). He was a good guy,” Doerr said. “The problem is when you have so few athletes, it’s a burden on the parents who are trying to cover the expenses there. It just didn’t work anymore.
“It was coming to the point where we were looking at folding the club,” he added. “There was some interest from some parents that said, ‘No, let’s try one more year.’ I understand there’s ebbs and flows in every sport, but from three years ago we had 20 competitive athletes and (this year) we dropped to seven.”
Napper guided the club for the past six seasons. He had been a competitor during the 38-year-old TBDC’s heyday in the 1990s. During that decade, hometown diver Mary Depiero represented Canada at the 1992 Summer Olympics and is a two-time Commonwealth Games medallist. Napper also won a gold medal at the 1994 Commonwealth Games.
TBDC graduate Molly Carlson was a junior provincial and national standout during the first half of the 2010s.
Eleven-year-old Michael Doerr, the son of James Doerr, is one of the top competitive divers on the current team. He holds the Ontario record for his age group in the one-metre and three-metre disciplines.
James Doerr said his board will try their best to rebuild the program.
“We’ve reached out to some stakeholders now. So Diving Canada, the Complex staff is involved,” he said. “We’re reaching out to the city. We want to see what the city can do to help us out. We’re trying to reorganize the club and how it functions.”
The deadline for recreational divers is Monday. Prospective parents can visit www.tbdc.ca for more information.
