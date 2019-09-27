A bases-loaded walk and sacrifice fly gave the defending champion Daytona Dodgers a pair of six-inning runs as they staved off elimination with a 2-1 win over the Galaxy Lanes Athletics in Game 4 of the Thunder Bay senior men’s baseball final on Thursday night.
Adam Josefchak allowed an unearned run in the third, walked one, gave up four hits and struck out eight in the complete game win.
Galaxy Lanes still leads the best-of-seven series 3-0. The program is in search of its first league crown since 2006. They’ll have a chance to end that drought on Sunday when Game 5 opens at Baseball Central with first pitch set for 4:30 p.m.
A’s starter Aaron Lagadin also allowed four hits, walked five and struck out nine in his complete game loss.
Drew Childs batted in Galaxy Lanes’ only run in the third inning.
Chris Kovac stroked a one-out single followed by a Scott Vis double in the pivotal Dodger bottom half of the sixth inning. Pat Shoppoff was walked intentionally.
Pinch hitter Taylor MacAskill went to a 3-2 count before taking ball four high plating Kovac and Kyler Miron flew out to right field to score Vis.
Earlier Thursday, the league announced its award winners. Justin Tougas of the A’s was named most valuable player for a second consecutive year while teammate Chanson Rollason won rookie of the year honours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.