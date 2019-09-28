A pair of empty net goals turned a tight game into a laugher as the visiting Guelph Gryphons defeated the Lakehead University Thunderwolves 4-1 before 1,910 fans at the Fort William Gardens in non-conference university hockey action on Friday.
Guelph goaltender Andrew Masters stopped 33 of 34 Lakehead shots to pick up the win, while LU’s Nic Renyard thwarted 26 of 28.
The teams traded first period even-strength goals. Lakehead’s Cooper Leitch opened the scoring midway through the first, snapping a shot over the glove of Masters.
“It was kind of a turnover play,” said Leitch.
“Greg Smith, one of our new guys made a good dish out front. Top left side. Had a little bit of time.”
Leitch had three or four good scoring chances. Had a breakaway and a chipped post there, puck was bouncing my way. Just couldn’t get more than one.”
Zachary Poirier tied it up for Guelph at 12:52 on an assist from Scott Simmonds.
